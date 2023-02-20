Hamish McDouall is set to direct The Woman in Black at Whanganui Repertory Theatre. Photo / Bevan Conley

We’re excited about the upcoming auditions for The Woman in Black which our former mayor Hamish McDoull has agreed to direct.

“I first saw the play in Dunedin in 1988,” Hamish told me. “It’s a really great play that demonstrates the value of theatre.

“Originally written as a novel, then rewritten as a play, the theatrical overlay creates theatre in its truest form. It’s been a very successful play, its run being only second to The Mousetrap.

“It’s a real thriller with a real horror element.

“There are three major roles with one actor playing several different characters so it calls for some exceptional acting ability,” he said.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, February 26 from 5-8pm and on Tuesday, February 28 from 5-7pm.

If neither of those times suit, Hamish is happy to audition at a time that does suit you. Please ring him to arrange a suitable time for you both. His phone number is 027 407 6516.

Do come along and be part of an amazing theatrical experience.



