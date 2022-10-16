Whanganui Repertory Theatre's next children's production is James and the Giant Peach. Photo / NZME

It is always heartening to see the many children, and adults, who come along to audition for our annual children's production. This year is no exception and director Polly Pyefinch has almost completed casting James and the Giant Peach with adults as well as children.

Playing the title role of James will be Campbell Wilkins who has appeared on Repertory Theatre's stage many times before. Our two "dames", Aunts Spiker and Sponge, will be played by Aimee Holloway and Mark Morton who will both be on stage with their children. Mark was our Mr Badger in Fantastic Mr Fox with his daughter Elizabeth this year, and now he'll be on stage with Elizabeth again as she's to play Mr Grasshopper.

Finlay Barrett has been cast as Mr Earthworm, Lulu Dufty will play the part of Miss Spider, Eloise Gordon will be Mrs Ladybird and Eloise Burn will be Mr Centipede.

I'm sure they're all going to have tremendous fun bringing Roald Dahl's magical story to life. I'm really looking forward to it.

The Details:

What: Whanganui Repertory Theatre presents James and the Giant Peach

When: January 19 - 23