The cast of Bugsy Malone relaxing in the green room, with Fat Sam (Benjamin Ross) in the foreground.

A week later and I’m still singing snatches of the songs! Bugsy Malone was a hugely successful show at The Rep, so a huge congratulations is due to director Melissa Hawkins and musical director Lynn Whiteside.

Not a cast of thousands but a cast of 40! And 40 kids! They were all so good too. I was mighty impressed with their acting and singing — no one let the side down.

Three of the truly amazing actors in Bugsy Malone, Toby and Timothy are in Fat Sam's gang, and Kiara is the paperboy/girl who comes running down the aisle.

We must not forget the supportive parents who gave so much time dressing the youngsters and ferrying them back and forth for rehearsals because without their input the show couldn’t have gone on.

I was relieved that the splurge guns didn’t actually splurge cream as I’d been led to believe. Instead, it looked like coloured string (what was it?).

Poor old Fat Sam’s gang got splurged well and truly by that mean Dandy Dan’s gang, though. Never mind, a bit of slapstick cream pie in the face still made us smile and all ended happily. Such is the fun of musical theatre. It was a great show. Well done everyone.