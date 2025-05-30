One of the new events coming to the regions is the Whakapapa Festival, a non-skiing event in the Ruapehu district in June 2026.

Visit Ruapehu, Ruapehu district’s regional tourism organisation, has won $81,850 to support five adventure and cultural events: $20,250 for Mardi Gras Ohakune, $13,000 for the Ring of Fire 2026 alpine races, $11,300 for The Goat Adventure Run, $12,300 for the Tussock Traverse 2026 and $25,000 for the Whakapapa Festival in 2026.

Whanganui District Council will receive $115,500 for five key events: $17,500 for the Artists Open Studios art trail, $30,000 for the Cooks Classic athletics event, $15,000 for the HoopNation Junior Showcase basketball tournament, $40,000 for the Suzuki Series motorcycle event, and $13,000 for Whanganui Vintage Weekend.

Rangitīkei District Council will receive $10,000 for two events: $5000 for the Marton Country Music Festival and $5000 for the Rangitīkei Adventure Race.

These investments are part of a broader $2.6m allocation from the fund’s second round, supporting 152 events nationwide.

The fund, established from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy, aims to grow regional tourism and support local economies.

“By growing regional tourism, our remote and rural communities can benefit from the economic opportunities it brings,” Upston said.

“Events are excellent drawcards to get more visitors into our regions, particularly in quieter parts of the year for the tourism and hospitality sector.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.