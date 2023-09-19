A proposal to reduce the speed limit in the Hāwera CBD to 30km/h is part of the South Taranaki District Council's Speed Management Plan. Photo / Bevan Conley

Reducing the speed limit in the Hāwera CBD to 30km/h and reducing 70km/h roads to 60km/h are among the key proposals in South Taranaki District Council’s 2024-2034 Speed Management Plan.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency required councils to develop 10-year speed management plans every three years.

“Over the last 12 months, we reduced speed limits outside our schools,” Nixon said.

“Over the next three years, we’d like to focus on delivering safe and appropriate speed limits around marae, the Hāwera CBD, beach communities and on some of our 70km/h roads.”

The key proposals for the next three years were to reduce the speed limit in the Hāwera CBD and in beach communities such as Ōhawe and Waiinu, reduce 70km/h roads to 60km/h and introduce a 60km/h speed limit outside all marae.

Nixon said speed management was about achieving safe and appropriate speeds to reflect the road’s function, design, safety and use.

“As a road controlling authority, we want everyone to be able to get home safely every time and to feel comfortable choosing from a range of travel options, be it driving, walking, biking or scootering.”

The council encouraged residents and road users to have their say on the speed on rural roads and in townships.

“The proposals to lower some speed limits across the district will have an impact on everybody, from our residents to our organisations and businesses.

“It’s vital that we get the balance right between safety and road user convenience, and I encourage everyone in South Taranaki to take part in the discussion.”

People can have their say via the council’s website www.southtaranaki.com or a hard-copy submission form is available at the council’s seven LibraryPlus centres and the Hāwera administration building.

Submissions close on October 29.