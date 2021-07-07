Real estate agent pledges to help SPCA

Joe Nugent (left) with his Property Brokers manager, Ritesh Verma. Joe will support Whanganui SPCA with every house sale. Photo / Paul Brooks

Joe Nugent, a relatively recent addition to the Property Brokers Whanganui sales team, has made a promise. If you list your house with him, upon its sale he will donate $1000 to the SPCA.

"I know Frances Flis at the SPCA, so I thought , who doesn't like animals, so that's a good cause to get behind," says Joe.

With the help of Darryl Mallett of Polished Media, Joe produced a video praising the SPCA and all its volunteers and explaining how his donation scheme works. That video is on his real estate Facebook page.

"When you list your home with me, I'm going to donate $1000 to Whanganui SPCA once your house is sold," he says in the video. "Or, if you'd just like to make a donation, click on the link above for the Give a Little page."

Joe says the video is obviously being seen as he has had enquiries.

Property Brokers Whanganui branch manager Ritesh Verma is right behind Joe in his quest to help the SPCA. Ritesh recently celebrated one year as manager, and with 38 staff "it's a big ship to run".

He says he's impressed with Joe's punctuality and reliability.

Joe, meanwhile, is looking to raise his profile. Years in radio sales have already made him well known in Whanganui, but he says "getting himself out there" is an ongoing process.

Donating $1000 with every sale will have a positive effect professionally as well as giving much needed help to the SPCA in Whanganui.

He says the SPCA was delighted with his offer.

"They have other people who support them, and they have real estate companies that help, but I don't think anyone has promised them quite as much as what I could, potentially, give."

Ritesh says Joe has followed this up with superior marketing. "It's easy to give money away but you need to be present, right there.

"And he's enthusiastic, knows his stuff and it's a pleasure to have Joe in the office."

Joe says, while the job is about sales, and he's had years of experience in that field, it's also about liking and understanding people and making them feel comfortable with him and with the sale or purchase process.

Ritesh agrees, saying people are usually selling emotionally. Something has happened in their lives to make or enable it to happen.

Last month, Property Brokers in Whanganui sold 45 houses.

Joe is impressed with the size of the staff at his place of employment and the long hours and hard work they put into their job.

Ritesh, who started his property sales career at 21, says real estate finds you. He has applications from secondary school students on his desk, asking if they can spend time with the company as work experience. He has also been asked to speak at school careers evenings.

Joe had been told by many people that he should try real estate as a career option.

"I think Ritesh is right: it just chooses you. You fall into it. I'm really pleased I have done it and I am determined it's going to work. Ritesh is very discerning when it comes to hiring people so I am honoured he has chosen me." Joe is certain he can make a success of it.

"I'm pleased to be here: I'm home."

His success will also help the SPCA.

"I'm looking forward to writing out that cheque," he says.