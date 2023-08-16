Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Ready to lift at Whanganui Port redevelopment

Steve Carle
By
Quick Read
Big cranes move in at Whanganui Port.

Big cranes move in at Whanganui Port.

Work is under way for phase one at the Whanganui Port redevelopment. Pictured are heavy-lifting cranes on the development site at the port. This is under the Te Puwaha umbrella, which brings together iwi, Whanganui District Council, Whanganui Port, Horizons Regional Council, Q-West Boat Builders, Te Mata Puau, and the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle