Ready to lift at Whanganui Port redevelopment

Big cranes move in at Whanganui Port.

Work is under way for phase one at the Whanganui Port redevelopment. Pictured are heavy-lifting cranes on the development site at the port. This is under the Te Puwaha umbrella, which brings together iwi, Whanganui District Council, Whanganui Port, Horizons Regional Council, Q-West Boat Builders, Te Mata Puau, and the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust.