What happens in the court of Henry II in 'The Lion in Winter'? Photo / Getty Images

We’ve been busy since our successful production James and the Giant Peach finished near the end of January. Several of our members are rehearsing The Merry Wives of Windsor at Bason Botanical Gardens. The talented young Master Campbell Wilkins is also rehearsing the Shakespearean play, which he must be finding quite different to playing the role of James in James and the Giant Peach.

We’ll have our monthly play reading this week. Normally, we read a play on the last Wednesday of the month, but as some of us have other commitments, we’ve decided to read The Lion in Winter on Wednesday, February 15. The Lion in Winter is historically accurate up to the beginning of the play, but what happens in the Christmas court of King Henry II in 1183 is a product of the playwright’s imagination.

Still, it will be interesting.

At the moment, we’re waiting on confirmation of the rights to a play. Until we have the rights, we cannot go ahead and audition for a cast, which is quite frustrating. Never mind — they must be granted soon.