Literary Festival programme



It's now just 28 days until the Delta-delayed Whanganui Literary Festival begins, running from February 16 to 27.

Trust chairwoman Mary-Ann Ewing says: "We are delighted to be able to present this festival. It's a unique chance to mix and mingle with creative people, all fully vaccinated, of course.

"We owe it to Whanganui, and our sponsors, to run as full an event as possible. The festival is one of the few events for people to get out and enjoy, so we encourage them to do so."

The festival retains its full line-up of nine outstanding and varied authors. Award-winning children's author Kyle Mewburn is new to the event, replacing Deborah Challinor. She will be talking about her life's journey, including her transition from male to female.

The Fringe Festival, February 16 to 25, includes the light-hearted Literary Quiz, a panel discussion, book launch, writers' workshops and exhibitions. Sir Bob Harvey has a starring role. There is plenty for the children to do as well, with many library-based events.

The main festival weekend will kick off with a free gala opening on the evening of February 25 in the Pioneer Room of the War Memorial Hall. Immediately following, Dr Hinemoa Elder will deliver her keynote address on harmonious living. Other authors will range through humour, Hollywood, life and death, finance and Kiwi maleness.

The revised programme and dates are available on the Literary Festival website and Facebook page as a beautiful flip-book. As a guide to event contents, the original brochures are widely available around town. All the books showcased in the festival will be on sale, thanks to Paiges Book Gallery.

Bookings are available at the Royal Whanganui Opera House. Please remember to bring your vaccine passport with you.

For further information and inquiries contact Mary-Ann Ewing at: whanganuiliteraryfestival@gmail.com http://www.writersfest.co.nz http://www.facebook.com/whanganuiLF