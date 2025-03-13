Gordon stepped into the role two weeks ago, replacing Kevin Ross, who put his retirement on hold in August 2023 to take the reins at Rangitīkei following the resignation of Peter Beggs.

At his request, Ross’ appointment was short-term while the council sought a replacement for Beggs.

Gordon, a Rangitīkei local with more than 27 years' experience in local government, has been appointed for a three-year term.

She has worked for the Rangitīkei council since 2014, most recently as deputy chief executive and group manager strategy, community & democracy.

Previously, she worked at Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Whanganui District Council.

Gordon said some of the bigger priorities in the year ahead for Rangitīkei were the Local Water Done Well reform, October’s local elections and the Māori ward referendum set to run alongside the elections.

Other key projects were the Marton Water Strategy (which aims to improve the taste and smell of Marton’s water supply), the Taihape town hall and library upgrade, and the Marton to Bulls wastewater centralisation.

The Rātana Pā wastewater treatment project was another significant project. The council was also rebuilding an Emergency Operations Centre and building new offices and a community hub in Marton.

“There is a lot going on and a huge workload, but the executive leadership team and I are up for the challenge,” Gordon said.

Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson has described the proposal to form a multi CCO to deliver three-waters services as the most significant change in Rangitīkei council history.

Local Water Done Well replaces the Three Waters/Affordable Water reforms of the previous government.

The council opened month-long consultation last week on its preferred model for future delivery of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater.

Rangitīkei residents are being asked for their views on who should manage the district’s water services.

In December, the council agreed on a multi Council-Controlled Organisation (CCO) alongside Whanganui District Council and Ruapehu District Council as its first preference.

Residents have also been presented with other options to consider, including for water services to remain in-house, as they are now, and a multi CCO with as many councils in the Manawatū-Whanganui region as possible.

Watson said while Local Water Done Well gives the council the option to keep water services in-house, he cautioned that Rangitīkei was a large district with a small population and needed to be smart and realistic.

“The average Rangitīkei ratepayer connected to all three water services contributes about 50% of their rates towards water already, so affordability is a big consideration.”

He said the long-term sustainability of partnership with other councils could not be underestimated.

Watson said a regional model was forecast to save residents more money, but other councils in the Manawatū-Whanganui Region (outside of Ruapehu and Whanganui) had indicated their preferences for either in-house water services delivery or collaboration with others.

Gordon said regardless of what council decides, Local Water Done Well would have a tangible impact on ratepayers.

“We encourage people to submit their feedback on what is proposed,” Gordon said.

The consultation period for Local Water Done Well ends on April 2. There will be three community meetings for residents to speak to elected members about the options being presented, as well as an online webinar.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air