“We were a bit rusty after our first game, we had a couple of work-ons which we sorted out pretty quick - after that, we were pretty sharp and did everything we needed to,” McKelvie said.

“By the Sunday we were pretty flawless.”

The team was made up of McKelvie, his wife Harriet McKelvie, Mark Duncan and Ollie Jones. The tournament was the first time they had all played together.

McKelvie said it was satisfying to win the trophy off the back of making the long journey to Canterbury.

What made the victory even sweeter was the hurt felt in 2024 when Rangitīkei fell short, losing 8-3 to Mystery Creek.

McKelvie said that gave the team added motivation.

“Obviously if you don’t win, it makes you a bit keener,” he said.

“It is a very impressive trophy.”

The Rangitīkei Polo Club team (from left) Angus McKelvie, Ollie Jones, Mark Duncan and Harriet McKelvie. Photo / Geoff Soper Photography

Douglas Duncan, a Rangitīkei Polo Club member and past president, attended the final game.

Duncan was proud of his club’s effort, considering the team it beat in the final were “warm favourites”.

“It was a great win, the Savile Cup is certainly the pinnacle of the inter-club competitions. Our guys played really well as a team,” Duncan said.

Angus McKelvie also won the Champion String of Ponies, awarded to a single player who has a team of the best three ponies.

The club will now compete in “a couple of quiet tournaments”, resting the horses used and using younger, less experienced horses for those competitions.