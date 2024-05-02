A dairy owner in Bulls was allegedly assaulted before the offender stole items from the store. Photo / Bevan Conley

2 May, 2024

Three people have been arrested following burglaries and a robbery in the Rangitīkei district.

Rangitīkei police conducted several search warrants at properties in Marton this week, making the arrests and recovering stolen property, Rangitīkei response manager Senior Sergeant Dave Fraser said.

The warrants related to investigations into burglaries at addresses in Marton and Bulls which occurred in the last half of last week.

Several were at residential addresses.

In a robbery at a Bulls dairy on Saturday, April 27, it is alleged the offender assaulted the shop owner before stealing items.

Fraser said that type of crime was not common in Rangitīkei.

“We understand the community has been on edge as a result.

“Police have been putting in long hours to identify, locate and apprehend those involved, and we will continue to work hard to keep those in our community, and their belongings, safe.”

A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the Marton District Court on Wednesday, May 8.

He faces several charges, including assault with intent to rob, and assault with intent to injure.

Charges are being considered for two men aged 21 and 35.

“We ask that the community continue to report any suspicious activity in the area, as any piece of information no matter how small you think it may be can assist in our investigations,” Fraser said.

“If you see any suspicious or unlawful activity contact police immediately via 111, or on 105 if it’s after the fact.”