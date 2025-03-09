The boat has a twin-engine hull with about four cabins below deck. Photo / Eva de Jong

Blaikie used to visit him during the evenings at the shed, where Irvine was welding the steel cruiser by hand and obsessively making sure there was not a single ripple on the smooth hull.

“He was so meticulous that he wouldn’t employ anyone, they would never be good enough. So he built it on his own,” Blaikie said.

“He would have been there every day – except Sunday – for 10 years, from 8.30am until six at night, working away on his own. He rolled every bit of steel himself.”

Irvine died in 2017 before completing his vessel but the bottom of the ship had been crafted, with a twin-engine hull and about four cabins below deck.

Earlier this month, when shifting the vessel to make the shed available for Whanganui Port management, O’Byrne decided to make an offer on the boat.

“It was too good a deal to pass up,” he said.

The boat is being stored in the Central House Movers' yard awaiting further work. Photo / Eva de Jong

O’Byrne and Purser plan to finish building the steel-hulled boat and take it cruising around New Zealand, and possibly around the world.

From his previous job owning a charter boat and working in commercial fishing, Purser has extensive boating experience.

He said the craftsmanship of the vessel was flawless: “It’s unreal.”

Blaikie said Irvine had planned to build two boats and use the funds from the sale of one to then be able to live on his dream vessel.

“It’s luxurious. When it’s finished, it’ll be a top-quality gin palace,” Blaikie said.

“He was a perfectionist.”

It took five people with heavy machinery to shift the boat on the back of a large truck from the Whanganui Port to where it now rests in the Central House Movers’ yard.

Despite having no personal connection to Irvine, both men want to see his work completed.

“I don’t even know the guy, but that boat’s got to be finished,” O’Byrne said.

“The bulk of the work is all done, and once it’s all sandblasted and painted it’ll look totally different.”

The pair have taken on another man’s dream and hope to one day see the vessel cruising down the Rangitīkei River and out to sea.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.