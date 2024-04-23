Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson and councillors have declared their financial interests for the past 12 months. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson and councillors have declared their financial interests for the past 12 months. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson is the director of tourism company Adventure Quenches and has a controlling interest in the business.

It is one of the cards he has laid on the table in declaring his pecuniary interests to comply with the Local Government Amendment Act 2022.

The act requires local authority elected members to publish, annually, a summary of declarations relating to financial, business and personal interests, including assets, business associations, overseas travel and gifts they have received, for the previous 12 months.

Watson has shares in Last Screams Ltd (formerly Spookers), Farmlands, Contact Energy and Mercury NZ.

The mayor also declared his residential home in Marton and tourism lodges in Ōpunake and National Park.

Deputy Mayor Dave Wilson has directorships and interests in companies Daves Services, High Street Partnership and RMC. He is a trustee of the Wilson Daniell Family Trust and owns some residential properties in Marton including his family home.

Tiikeitia ki Tai (Coastal) Ward councillor Coral Raukawa declared employment with job seeker support enterprise Kiwi Can Do, membership of the Raukawa Whānau Trust and ownership of her residential home in Marton.

Southern Ward councillor Brian Carter declared ownership of and controlling interest in Carter Upholstery. He also declared his council appointment as Chief Fire Officer of the Bulls Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Central Ward councillor Fiona Dalgety declared business interests in A & F Dalgety Partnership, Elcho Trading Trust and Dalgety Family Trust. She declared trust interests in Christopher Grace Family Trust, Susanna Grace Family Trust and Hakawai Trust as well as the Dalgety and Elcho Trusts.

Dalgety also declared membership of the Hunterville Community Assets Trust and Hunterville Rural Water Supply Management Committee as trusts seeking council funding. She is the council-appointed member of the Hunterville Community Committee. Her property declarations are farmland in Rangitīkei District, a holiday home in Hawke’s Bay, an apartment in Wellington and a Kāpiti Coast residential home.

Northern Ward councillor Gill Duncan is a director of and has a controlling interest in the farming network company Hiwera Estates. She has shares or interests in Santos, Manawa Energy, Ryman Healthcare, Mercury NZ and Genesis Energy.

Her council appointments are with Te Roopuu Ahi Kaa (tangata whenua partnerships), Youth Council, Taihape Health Group, Taihape Community Board and Taihape Waste Water Committee. Duncan is also a member of the philanthropic Duncan Family Trust and co-owns properties on Moawhango Valley Rd in Taihape, and Ōtara Rd in Ōhingaiti.

Rangitīkei District Council offices in Marton. Photo / Bevan Conley

Central Ward councillor Richard Lambert declared business interest in the Murimotu Partnership and interest in the Ngatiapa Farm Trust. He owns a family residence in Hunterville.

Tiikeitia ki Uta (Inland) Ward councillor Piki Te Ora Hiroa is employed by the Nga Iwi O Mokai Pātea Services Trust. She is chairwoman of the council’s policy and planning committee.

Northern Ward councillor Jeff Wong is a director and has a controlling interest in the holding company Alex Wong. He is employed with adult education charity Ruapehu Reap. He is chairman of the Waimarino branch of the Justice of the Peace Association and assistant treasurer of the Taihape Drama Club. He owns a commercial property in Taihape.

Central Ward councillor Greg Maughan is the general manager of OB Group Dairy Farms. He is the Hunterville Lions Club secretary and owns a family residence in Marton.

Central Ward councillor Simon Loudon is a director of and has controlling interests in Healthwise Physiotherapy and Interceptor Properties. He has interests in the Loudon Family Trust, the Simon Loudon Family Trust and the Felicity Wallace Family Trust.

Loudon owns a beach section at Pekapeka on the Kāpiti Coast, a commercial property in Auckland and a family residence in Marton.

Paul Sharland, winner of the recent Southern Ward by-election, is yet to be sworn in.

None of the Rangitīkei District Council members declared any gifts or overseas travel.

