Taihape residents have informed Rangitīkei District Council that preservation of their historic town hall building is the preferred option. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rangitīkei district councillors have responded to the Taihape community’s feedback on progressing the restoration of their town hall.

At its last meeting of the year, the council gave the green light for work to begin on the historic building which opened in December 1912.

The landmark building has been closed to the public since 2021 when it was identified as an earthquake-prone building, posing a significant risk to life in a seismic event. After consulting the community via submissions to its long-term plan, public workshops and meetings, the council received clear feedback that Taihape residents want to retain the existing building.

In October the council committed to a maximum budget of $14 million but Mayor Andy Watson said it was hoped the cost would be considerably less.

Over the years the town hall has been a venue for concerts and theatre productions, sports and recreation, important community meetings and business events, and almost everything in between.

It also housed the Taihape Library, Information Centre and administration offices which are currently operating at leased premises on Hautapu St.

The council’s projects team finalised the work plan for the town hall and presented the plan at a council meeting on November 30. The council has now agreed to start the process of strengthening and upgrading the town hall and civic centre in line with the community’s requests.

The council also voted in favour of starting work on a new administration building in Marton that will incorporate the library and information centre for the town.

“Like our build in Marton, this project will be done within the current long-term plan budget,” Watson said.

“It will be nice to see the icon of Taihape open and made fit for purpose. It is an exciting time and we will keep the public updated on the progress of these two projects.”

