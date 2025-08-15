Rangitikei District Council is frustrated after about 50 road signs along Taihape-Napier Rd were vandalised over a weekend.

A case of vandals damaging road signs, estimated to cost $10,000 to replace, has Rangitīkei District Council frustrated.

About 50 road signs on Taihape-Napier Rd were damaged on the weekend of August 9-10.

Council chief operating officer Arno Benadie said the council was disappointed that the actions of a few could impact everyone.

“Vandalism like what has happened on the Napier-Taihape Rd over the last weekend costs ratepayers money that could otherwise be spent on other things that are needed on our roads,” Benadie said.

“It’s mindless behaviour and can lead to serious consequences for drivers. The signs are there to improve safety for road users; there’s a real urgency to get signs repaired or replaced as soon as possible.