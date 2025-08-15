“People need to stop damaging public property like this because all they’re doing is taking from their own communities.”
The culprits had been identified and were being followed up by police.
The council had dealt with a range of vandalism in 2025, with graffiti, damaged council property and theft contributing to “a needless waste of money” that came out of ratepayers’ pockets.
The council asked anyone with information on the vandalism around the district to report it to police on 105 or confidentially through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Alternatively, the council can be contacted to help fix the problem.
Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.