Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rangitīkei District Council bringing roading and water services in-house

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
Bringing water and roading services in-house is not expected to cost Rangitīkei ratepayers any more money. Photo / Bevan Conley

Bringing water and roading services in-house is not expected to cost Rangitīkei ratepayers any more money. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Rangitīkei District Council is taking its roading and water services back in-house, ending a shared service agreement with the Manawatū district which has been in place since 2008.

Twelve roles will be transferred to the Rangitīkei District Council (RDC), 11 in water services with one vacancy, and one in roading.

Both councils reviewed the agreement in place since 2008 and it was agreed Rangitīkei is now in a position to deliver these services to its residents, although some aspects may be contracted out where needed.

RDC communications co-ordinator Ben Caldwell said both councils had worked to ensure that staff transferring to RDC would have a smooth transition, including all the equipment and documentation they need for their new roles.

“All but three staff who MDC employed have been offered transfers to RDC, and we’re pleased that all of these have accepted positions,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Project work that has been planned whilst roading and three waters services were being managed by MDC will carry on unaffected by the changes.”

Caldwell said there were 11 staff transfers from MDC, leaving a vacancy for a position in water services.

He said an agreement with road maintenance contractor Higgins had been extended for the next 12 months to allow time to complete the procurement process for a new contract starting on July 1, 2025.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This contract extension will ensure that there is continuity for the roading projects that are currently under way.”

Bringing the services in-house is not expected to cost ratepayers any more money than has been budgeted as part of the RDC long-term plan and may result in some savings.

The RDC will continue to provide animal control services for both the Rangitīkei and Manawatū districts.



Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle