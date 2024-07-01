Bringing water and roading services in-house is not expected to cost Rangitīkei ratepayers any more money. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Rangitīkei District Council is taking its roading and water services back in-house, ending a shared service agreement with the Manawatū district which has been in place since 2008.

Twelve roles will be transferred to the Rangitīkei District Council (RDC), 11 in water services with one vacancy, and one in roading.

Both councils reviewed the agreement in place since 2008 and it was agreed Rangitīkei is now in a position to deliver these services to its residents, although some aspects may be contracted out where needed.

RDC communications co-ordinator Ben Caldwell said both councils had worked to ensure that staff transferring to RDC would have a smooth transition, including all the equipment and documentation they need for their new roles.

“All but three staff who MDC employed have been offered transfers to RDC, and we’re pleased that all of these have accepted positions,” he said.