Rangitīkei College to start up 2026 First XV rugby programme after six-year absence

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Rangitīkei College is set to form a First XV rugby team after a six-year hiatus.

Boys First XV rugby is set to return to Rangitīkei College in 2026 after a six-year absence.

The college has only offered junior rugby for year 9 and 10s since 2022.

It had no rugby programme to offer from 2019 to 2021 due to insufficient numbers, acting deputy

