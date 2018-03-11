Rangitikei MP Ian McKelvie will be fisheries and racing spokesman.

Rangitikei MP Ian McKelvie and Whanganui MP Harete Hipango have picked up new spokesperson roles in the National Party's reshuffle of portfolios.

Party leader Simon Bridges announced his new line-up on Sunday, giving each of the 56 MPs a role.

Mr McKelvie is ranked 39 on the National Party list and will be the spokesperson for fisheries and racing. He is in his third term in Parliament and was previously seniors spokesman in Bill English's Opposition line-up.

New Whanganui MP Harete Hipango is National's Māori tourism spokeswoman.

Ms Hipango, who became an MP last year and is ranked 47, has been given the Māori tourism role.