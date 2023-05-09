Mollie King (15) has qualified for the National Weightlifting Championships. Photo / Supplied

What started out as a few Crossfit classes transformed into selection for the national weightlifting championships for a Whanganu Girls’ College student.

Year 11 Mollie King, 15, says she qualified at the Petone Weightlifting competition in April. To qualify she needed to lift a total of 141kg between the snatch and clean and jerk categories.

“I lifted 63kg in the snatch category and 81kg in the clean and jerk category.”

She achieved this and then went on to improve her personal bests at the Manawatū-Whanganui Weightlifting Club competition in May.

“I lifted 80kg in the clean and jerk and 64kg in the snatch category. I’m quite proud of this. My total is now 144kg.”

She says her weightlifting started with Crossfit, with her family involved in the sport, and that involvement led to her liking of weightlifting.

“When I was about 4 years old my brother, sister and I would go to watch mum and dad at Crossfit Whanganui.”

She went from spectating to completing her own Crossfit classes at 7 years old when her parents enrolled her in the kids’ Crossfit class. She says since a young age, she has always liked the weight exercises.

“I found I enjoyed everything to do with the barbell. I joined the Crossfit club when I was 8 years old, taking part in both Crossfit and weightlifting.”

Two years ago the Whanganui Crossfit closed but lucky for Mollie, owners Matt and Carli Rayner stayed on as her personal trainers. She joined Aranui Crossfit that year.

“I left the Aranui branch late last year and since then I’ve been solely focused on my weightlifting.”

Now that she’s made the nationals, Mollie has her sights further afield, hoping to qualify for the world competition.

“If I don’t make it this year I’d like to make it next year. I also want to beat the records for my age group. To do this I’d need to lift 73kg in the snatch category and 91kg in the clean and jerk category.”

Mollie is busy training for the nationals in October. She says she appreciates the support of her family, coaches and sponsors.

“My family and trainers are amazing and Ascend Nutrition is sponsoring the nutrition side of things so I’m full of energy.”