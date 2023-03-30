Showers are expected over the weekend with a warm, rainy Saturday in the pipeline. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents can look forward to warmer temperatures this weekend, but expected showers on Saturday may dampen spirits.

Metservice meteorologist Andrew James said Friday looks to be a slightly cool and fine day with the evening bringing some of the best weather of the weekend.

“People should definitely make the most of Friday evening,” he said.

The weather for the weekend is looking to be warmer than the chilly start to this week, with temperature highs over the weekend of 22-23C.

Overnight temperatures will drop to around 12-13C.

“These are fairly typical temperatures for this time of year.”

James said Saturday looked to be a rainy day with light not overly heavy showers with the Whanganui region expected to receive around 10mm of rainfall over the course of the day.

“If you do have something planned to do outside have a backup plan ready because of the likely chance of rain.”

The rain was coming in from the northwest which means the Whanganui region will be well sheltered by Mt Taranaki and the inland hill country, said James.

On Sunday there will be partly cloudy conditions and a few showers later on in the day.

James said the weather system coming to New Zealand from the Tasman Sea would bring slightly warmer, wetter weather to the region.