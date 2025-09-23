Whanganui will continue to have wet weather this week. Photo / NZME

Whanganui can expect rainy conditions for the rest of this week of the school holidays, with some potential for drier evenings and nights.

“It’s not the greatest school holiday week for the kids to be outside unfortunately,” MetService meteorologist Dom Barry said.

A series of weather systems will move through the Whanganui region over the next few days, bringing rain, but there is also the potential for some pockets of dryness and even partly clear skies amid showers.

Daytime highs are expected to be 18C on Wednesday and Thursday, 17C on Friday, 19C on Saturday and 20C on Sunday, which is 5C above average for this time of year. The forecast overnight lows are 9C on Wednesday, 8C Thursday, 9C Friday and 11C on Saturday and Sunday.

Northerly winds will bring scattered showers on Wednesday, which become more isolated as the day goes on.