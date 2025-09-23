“It’s looking like there will be a few showers dotted about,” Barry said.
On Thursday, rain will continue but will clear again into the evening and overnight.
“Again, we’re looking at a showery day for the Whanganui region.”
The pattern continues on Friday with rainy daytime conditions that dry off into the evening.
“Unfortunately, the days aren’t looking too amazing, the nights are when you want to be up and about,” Barry said.
On Saturday, westerly winds will bring a stronger system into the region with heavier rainfall for most of the day, increasing into the afternoon and overnight, and continuing into most of Sunday.
“It’s a bit of a damp week for Whanganui,” Barry said.
Winds will remain overall light for the week, with some windier conditions on Thursday and Saturday with gusts of up to 30-40km/h.
Ocean conditions will be relatively calm midweek with some potential for a 1-1.5m southwest swell on Friday and into Saturday.
“It looks pretty mundane for the next few days ... rather uneventful,” Barry said.