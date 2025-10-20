A windy and rainy week is ahead for Whanganui as two systems bring heavy rain and wind watches for surrounding regions. Photo / NZME

Whanganui can expect another week of scattered showers with higher winds as surrounding regions receive heavy rain and strong wind watches.

On Monday and Tuesday, a strong northwest flow moving across New Zealand will bring a front with heavy rain and severe gales over southern and central New Zealand. Watches are in place for at-risk regions.

“Whanganui is not one of the areas that we’re going to see the greatest impact,” MetService meteorologist Michael Pawley said.

A high wind watch has been issued from 2am to 5pm on Tuesday for “Whanganui about and south of Bulls, and Manawatū about and south of Palmerston North”.

Winds may reach severe gale in exposed areas. There is a moderate chance the watch may increase to a warning.