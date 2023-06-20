The Raetihi Community Hub project has reached a significant milestone with a tender being issued seeking a designer for the project. Photo / Supplied

The search is on for an architect to design a “compelling and contemporary” Raetihi Community Hub.

The hub is a collaborative project between Ruapehu District Council and Uenuku Charitable Trust.

Pauline Welch, a council representative on the project steering group, said the registration of interest (ROI) stage would open on Friday, June 23, with the expectation a contract would be awarded in September.

The project aimed to establish a multi-purpose facility that met the needs of the community, fostered collaboration and supported various services and aspirations, Welch said.

“Both the council and Uenuku are very excited about reaching the design stage which marks a culmination of years of effort.

“The journey leading up to this point was a long one involving multiple stages of community engagement, together with Covid-19 disruptions, which extended the timeline since the development of the initial business case in 2019.

“The project steering group is now seeking an architect to work closely with the council, Uenuku and the Raetihi community to create a versatile community hub that aligns with the visions of all parties involved.

The design brief specifies the need for a “fit for purpose” facility that caters to council and iwi services, while also accommodating future community aspirations, including educational, cultural, heritage and recreational needs.

It was envisaged the hub would foster a sense of togetherness and provide a space for sharing stories, celebrating culture and heritage, and supporting the economic and social development of Raetihi.

Sustainability was a key consideration to ensure the facility’s longevity and role in reflecting the values of the council, Uenuku and the community, Welch said.

“We are wanting to see a building design that will establish the community hub as the vibrant heart of Raetihi.

“To do so, the exterior design is just as important as the internal layout in shaping the overall success of this project. It should not only be aesthetically pleasing but blend seamlessly with the surrounding landscape, looking towards the maunga, connecting to the awa and surrounding environment.

“We are eager to see a compelling and contemporary design that presents a forward-thinking vision to rangatahi, the local community and visitors from outside the region, and captivates the imagination of all those who encounter it.”

Interested architects can submit their ROI from June 23 to July 21.

More details and application guidelines are available online at ruapehudc.govt.nz/our-council/tenders or contact Pauline Welch, phone (07) 895 8188.