Whanganui's Ross Travers and Amanda Kittow won the Sprintec Boats Group A class at Shelter View. Photo / Shot360

The final round of the New Zealand Jetsprint Championship came to Shelter View track near Whanganui at the weekend, with racers desperate to secure points.

Drizzle on Sunday morning made way for a fine afternoon at the Ūpokongaro track.

New Zealand Jetsprint Association president Julia Murray said the largest class on display were the Building King Superboats.

Sam Newdick and Shama Putaranui posted the fastest time of the day and took out the Superboats class. Photo / Shot360

“The quality of boats and drivers would arguably be the best in the world.”

She said PSP Racing’s Sam Newdick and Shama Putaranui drove superbly all day, taking the win and posting the fastest time.

Robert White and Lisa Glubb secured second and Whanganui’s Rob and Ange Coley came third.

Morning drizzle cleared for the crowd on Sunday. Photo / Steve Carle

In Sprintec Boats Group A, Whanganui’s Ross Travers and navigator Amanda Kittow topped the podium, followed by Matt Hareb and Hayden George, and Bryce and Kylie Baron.

Murray said it was a much better result for the Barons than their last time out in Whanganui, when they finished upside-down in the water.

It was “USA all the way” in the MTW LS Class.

United States competitors River Rogers and Cole Keatts swept to victory in the MTW LS Class. Photo / Shot360

“Nineteen-year-old River Rogers didn’t put a foot wrong and took the win,” Murray said.

“The battle for second and third was hotly contested. The Skitzo Team of Paddy and Jay Haden took second, with David and Jackson Hopkins in third.”

Kris Rasmussen and Holly Sutherland made it five from five in the MTW Group B class, followed by Richard Currie in second and Sam Gray and Mike Allen in third.