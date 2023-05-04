Jazz Hepi (right), pictured here with Lesley Eru, is winning medals for what sport? Photo / Abe Leach

4 May, 2023 02:13 AM 2 mins to read

Jazz Hepi (right), pictured here with Lesley Eru, is winning medals for what sport? Photo / Abe Leach

Questions:

1. Name the Whanganui couple who won the NZ jet sprint championship for the 2022-23 season.

2. Who is Whanganui’s first Central Districts level representative age player for a number of years?

3. Who won more medals in the 2023 Maadi Cup rowing at Lake Karapiro — Whanganui High School or Whanganui Collegiate School?

4. A Heritage Blue Plaque was unveiled in March at what historic sporting club’s former building?

5. In what sport is Jazz Hepi winning medals and setting records?

6. Name the Whanganui NZ stockcar champ who died in April.

7. Who was the Raetihi rider who won her class at the 2023 NZ Junior Motocross Champs in Southland in April?

8. Which local sporting hero will have the first featured display by the Bulls Museum in the town’s former library, which is to become the Memorial Building?

Answers:

1. Rob and Ang Coley in their unlimited super-boat Poison Ivy.

2. Charlie Meredith from Whanganui High School/Whanganui United Cricket Club.

3. High School, which won six medals to Collegiate’s three.

4. The Whanganui Rowing Club building in Taupō Quay, now known as the Riverboat Centre and Museum.

5. Weightlifting.

6. Keith Turner. He won the first two-day NZ stockcar championship in 1979 and was also the first Whanganui driver to win the official NZ stockcar title.

7. Karaitiana Horne, aged 14, won all her five starts in the junior girls’ 12-16 years 125cc/250cc class.

8. Bulls-born racing car driver Chris Amon.