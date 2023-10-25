The five Whanganui Rangers who were awarded Queen's Guide awards: Brianna Lindsay, Jeannie Hird, Autumn Lilley, Charlotte Hardy and Izzy Hollard.

Five senior Girl Guides (rangers) from Whanganui, achieved their Queens Guides awards on Monday, October 16.

The Queens Guides Award is the top award in Girl Guiding. The award was introduced in 1946 and is recognised by Girl Guiding organisations throughout the world. It is a significant award and takes at least four years to complete.

After our local awards ceremony, the rangers will be invited to Government House in Wellington, to be recognised in a ceremony with the Governor-General.

To achieve this award, rangers must: complete 12 interest certificates on various skills (ranging from areas such as outdoor cooking, vehicle maintenance, fundraising and governance); complete leadership clauses, including organising and running outdoor events or assisting with the leadership of younger units; perform community work, design community advocacy projects, and volunteer; learn a new skill of their choice; and attend a Queens Guide retreat somewhere in the country.

Whanganui did not have a ranger unit for some time before these rangers joined in 2019. The fact that we have got all fice of the senior rangers to the Queens Guide level is a huge achievement.

On top of that, our rangers are also prefects of their high schools, involved in dancing, acting and wearable arts hobbies, Rockquest, and some work part-time.