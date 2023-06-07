Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Q&A: Head Like a Hole and Pluto drummer Michael Franklin-Browne on Elvin Jones, the Warriors’ year and Sweetwaters 1999

Mike Tweed
By
5 mins to read
Michael Franklin-Browne on stage with Head Like a Hole. Photo / Antonia Pearl Photography

Michael Franklin-Browne on stage with Head Like a Hole. Photo / Antonia Pearl Photography

Michael Franklin-Browne is a Whanganui-based drummer and teacher. He is also part of two seminal New Zealand bands — Pluto and Head Like A Hole.

Your dad, Wally Franklin Browne, was a lock for the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle