Michael Franklin-Browne on stage with Head Like a Hole. Photo / Antonia Pearl Photography

Michael Franklin-Browne is a Whanganui-based drummer and teacher. He is also part of two seminal New Zealand bands — Pluto and Head Like A Hole.

Your dad, Wally Franklin Browne, was a lock for the Whanganui Rugby team. Did you ever consider following in his boot steps?

I didn’t consider that. I played a little bit of rugby but I was already too deep into music at that stage.

It wouldn’t have mattered if I was big, small, short or tall, because of Dad, I would have had to tape my ears up and go in as lock. Even if I was halfback size it would have been ‘nope, you’re a Franklin-Browne, you’re a lock’. It was automatic.

My dad is a legend and I love him. When I used to go and watch him play, the Whanganui jersey was royal blue. He played against the Springboks in 1981, but I wasn’t allowed to go to the game because of the potential chaos that was going to happen. Me and my classmates listened to it on the radio at school.

How did Whanganui change in the 20-plus years you lived elsewhere?

I remember walking down the road after moving back and a kid just said hello. That never happens anywhere else. People are genuinely more friendly.

Obviously, the population has got bigger and things have changed but a lot of the characteristics have stayed the same. It’s a lovely place and always has been.

It’s a good place to bring up a family and that hasn’t changed either.

What are your earliest memories of gigging in Whanganui?

I think the first proper gig I did was with my band Loup Garou at a Green Party function in the Four Seasons Theatre. We also played a couple of songs at the [Royal Whanganui] Opera House around about 1989. It was really cool. The first time people start cheering after you finish songs just sticks with you.

We used to play the pubs around Whanganui as well — the Criterion, Fosters Tavern, the Provincial.

The band played covers mostly. We started trying to get some originals going, but we hadn’t mastered songwriting yet.

Drums are out the window forever. What are you going to do instead?

Can I stick with music? I’ll just make the jump to playing piano. I love music theory and the way songs are put together. I would practise and practise and become good at it [piano]. If music is out the window, wow, I don’t know. That’s too hard.

Is Whanganui a hotbed of drumming talent?

There are some really good drummers around, spread across different schools. The problem is they leave town eventually to further their musical journey. There are so many talented musicians in the city, not just in drumming.

Does the thought of a 20-date national tour on a van sound appealing these days?

Not in the slightest. I’m too old and grumpy for that, plus I have dietary sensitivities these days that I never had when I was younger.

I reckon I’d probably get through about two days. Then, there would be arguments about royalties or something and I’d be out and starting on the piano.

There were a lot of good times in the old LDV dash van but everyone starts getting tired and not their best selves. These days it’s “fly me in with a motel or find a different drummer”.

You’ve played thousands of gigs over the years. Are there any moments on stage that stand out for you? How about a good one and a bad one?

Playing at Sweetwaters in 1999 with Head Like a Hole. Run DMC had pulled out of the 7.30pm slot between Neil Finn and UB40 and we took their place. Some of the footage is in the Comfortably Shagged video.

There were 30,000 people there and I just remember being up there and thinking ‘this is awesome’. I think we were originally booked in for the 12.30am slot. It was epic and we played really well.

Is there a record every drummer should listen to?

I’m going to go with A Love Supreme by John Coltrane. That is Elvin Jones (drummer) at his finest. He was such a musical drummer, full of strong ideas and good hand-foot concepts. He was playing with John Coltrane at the height of his powers and they were speaking to each other musically.

What is one gig from history you would have loved to be at?

Any incarnation of the Buddy Rich Big Band. Seeing that guy play the drums live would have been great, especially if he was cussing out the rest of his band. That would have made it.

You can only pick one. The Warriors winning the NRL this year or the Black Caps finally lifting the ODI World Cup. What’s it going to be?

That’s an easy question — the Black Caps. Don’t worry about the Warriors because this is our year. Shaun Johnson is playing great and the Warriors have got it sorted out. Our year.







