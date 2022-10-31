St John's Hill has a maze of walkways to explore. Photo / Supplied



Wanganui Tramping Club's Tuesday twilight public walks programme starts next week. All of the walks begin at 6pm and will last up to two hours. There is no need to register, just turn up at the start point.

The programme is:

November 8: Murray will lead a rural walk at Kaitoke, starting from his farm on Holmwood Rd. Turn left off SH3 at Holmwood Rd. Murray's property is the first on this road. Look for No 5.

November 15: Esther knows her Durie Hill patch like the back of her hand and will show us why she is so keen on the area. Start from the car park by the Durie Hill tower.

November 22: Julie is an expert on St John's Hill and its Green Belt and will take us on a stroll around the suburb's highways, byways and walkways. Meet at the lookout in Parsons St.

November 29: Richard will take a tiki tour around the 13ha in upper Aramoho that makes up Delhi Village, a co-housing project of 10 households. From Somme Pde turn left into Delhi Ave and follow it until you get to No 66. Park outside this address.