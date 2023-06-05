Community librarian Fiona Thomas is urging the community to have their say. Photo / Supplied

The direction of Ruapehu library services is up for debate and community members are being urged to have their say.

Community librarian Fiona Thomas said it was crucial for “as many people as possible” to contribute to a survey on the services’ next decade of operations.

“Modern libraries have a key role in ensuring that knowledge and information is accessible to everyone,” she said.

Thomas said it was necessary for a wide range of voices to engage with the new 10-year library strategy.

“We can help ensure that our libraries are best able to deliver services that are inclusive, relevant, and reflective of the communities we serve.”

She said the library was committed to building partnerships with Māori in the design of future services and the library environment.

The survey asks participants to rank a range of potential services, such as the development of a library van to deliver books to housebound people or library members with impaired mobility.

Interest is also being gauged in 3D printers and virtual reality as part of a mobile library service.

“The library strategy emphasises the importance of staff members as the heart and soul of the library,” Thomas said.

“We are dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce that is well equipped to adapt to ever-changing technology, emerging trends and deliver exceptional services to our community.”

There is also an option to have a say on opening hours and whether they should be extended to include one late night and Saturday morning.

Thomas said the results of the survey would be used to inform planning for library services in Ruapehu District Council’s long-term plan next year.

To learn more about the new Ruapehu District Library Strategy 2023-32 and access the online survey, go to ruapehudc.govt.nz or visit a library in Taumaranui, Raetihi or Ohakune.



