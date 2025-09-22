The previous survey in 2021 required extensive repairs to the ship’s boiler.

The current estimated price tag of the repairs is around $650,000, though the full scope of the project will not be known until work fully commences.

The main concern for the vessel is the replacement of the entire upper deck, which will be required for it to pass the survey check.

The biggest variable is what lies underneath the deck.

“There’s a huge unknown associated with that, which is basically the condition of the steel structure underneath that deck,” Britton said.

“That’s our biggest piece of work that’s got to happen.”

The Waimarie was built in 1899 in London by Yarrow & Co Shipbuilders and was later imported to New Zealand. It sailed the awa as a cargo ship, passenger vessel and popular tourist attraction - and was soon dubbed the “queen of the river”.

After an accident in 1952 caused the vessel to sink, it remained at the bottom of the river for almost 50 years until in 1993, it was lifted out of the riverbed and through grassroots efforts was fully restored.

It was relaunched on the river in late 1999.

Over the past 25 years, it has served as a popular tourist attraction.

“I do think the heritage value is extremely important,” Britton said.

At 126 years old, “there’s nothing else like that in the entire country, and even the Southern Hemisphere”.

From a technological standpoint, the vessel offers a unique, hands-on experience and learning opportunity for working with a coal-fired, steam-powered engine that has a steam-driven generator powering the entire boat, Britton said.

Along with its heritage aspects, this makes it one of a kind.

“Its place, good and bad, in history is something that is quite significant and is quite important and shouldn’t be lost because we can learn from both that good and bad.”

The crew at Waimarie Co help with regular maintenance but much of the restoration work will require specialised outside contractors.

“We’ve been operating for 25 years, so everything’s starting to get to the end of its life,” Britton said.

Waimarie Co has adopted a multi-pronged approach to its fundraising efforts in order to raise the necessary amount.

This will include Givealittle campaign for community support, sponsorship tiers, and partnership opportunities.

The community fundraising will include various events such as pub nights, raffles and more unique efforts, including selling crafts made out of salvaged boards from the former deck.

Waimarie Co hopes to complete the repairs as quickly as possible as any time out of the water will impact the business.

“In a perfect world we’d turn it around in three months,” Britton said.

Repairs will be carried out in Q-West.

The Waimarie will make the journey there in 2026, requiring partial disassembly of the main stacks to fit under the bridge.