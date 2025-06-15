The first step is a feasibility study, which is estimated to cost just over $24,400.

Megaw asked the Rangitīkei District Council for funding as part of its annual plan.

But the funding request was denied, with three councillors in favour of funding and six against.

Councillor Greg Maughan said the trail was a good idea but the council had many ongoing projects and too much staff pressure to do it currently.

Councillor Richard Lambert agreed with Maughan but did not rule out the possibility of funding the Gorges to See trail in the future.

“Times are tough out there, it would be great and nice to see but come and see us again in a few years’ time when things are a bit better,” Lambert said.

“This isn’t a complete no-no but, at this stage, it’s just a nice-to-have.”

Brian Megaw's business offers various tours and accommodation across the Rangitīkei region.

Councillors Simon Louden, Gill Duncan and Jeff Wong were in support of funding.

“I’m a bit tired of the negativity around people who want to do things. This is a group that seem well-organised,” Louden said.

“We here in the Rangitīkei have a huge opportunity within tourism that is unrealised and this group of people are trying very hard to change that.”

Duncan agreed.

“We have to put our money where our mouth is at some stage and these are good, sensible and experienced people who really know their stuff,” she said.

Duncan suggested the council contribute $10,000 towards the feasibility study –but that was also voted down.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson expected River Valley to look at other avenues of funding.

“We’re wanting to cut funding where we can, we’re really cognisant of the load that is on the urban sector at the moment, so we’re trying to cut our cloth,” Watson said.

“In our next Long-Term Plan [2027], we will need to go through all of our budgets.”

Megaw said there was untapped potential in Rangitīkei that this trail would help to unlock.

“I think the economic impact cycle trails can have is underestimated,” he said.

“The North Island, in particular, is seriously lagging behind the South Island in recognising this.”

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.