Vintage delight - Property Brokers has signed on as the principal sponsor of the Whanganui Vintage Weekend 2024.

Property Brokers has signed on as the principal sponsor of the Whanganui Vintage Weekend 2024. A leading real estate company with a strong presence in Whanganui and the surrounding region, it is committed to giving back to the communities it serves.

Owing to the sponsorship, Mainstreet will be able to offer an even more spectacular Whanganui Vintage Weekend experience to Whanganui visitors in 2024. “We are planning a wide range of exciting activities and events, including vintage fashion contests, heritage exhibitions, live music, and more,” said Charlie Meyerhoff of Whanganui Mainstreet.

“We are confident that the Whanganui Vintage Weekend will be a major highlight of the Whanganui calendar in 2024, and we are grateful to Property Brokers for their support in making this possible.

“This event would also not be possible without the financial support of the Whanganui District Council and the Whanganui Community Trust and these event sponsors: Arthur Leedstown Trust, Emmett Construction Ltd, GDM Group, Pacific Helmets NZ Ltd, Tasman Tanning Company Limited, Dempsey and Forrest Funeral Services Limited, Armstrong Barton, Crowley Waugh, Horsley Christie, and PKF Doyle & Associates The Accountants Ltd,” she said.