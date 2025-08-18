Advertisement
Property Brokers funds initiative to support kids’ sports in Whanganui

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Property Brokers Whanganui real estate agents (from left) Anthony Floyd, Leighton Toy and Danny Jonas have backed an initiative, in conjunction with Sport Whanganui, Jigsaw Whanganui and Whanganui Budget Advisory Service, to support kids playing sport. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Property Brokers Whanganui is funding a new initiative to keep kids playing sport.

The Sport Support Fund aims to provide financial support to families of children playing sport who may be struggling to make ends meet.

It will be predominantly for children of primary and intermediate school age.

The programme

Save