Floyd said the idea emerged about four months ago when the trio were discussing what they could do to help out the community.

“We are local lads, we sell a few houses and we like putting back into the community so we thought this would be a great idea,” Floyd said.

“We have all done sport throughout our whole lives and we find that it is a great thing to be a part of a sports team or club. I think it is just awesome in terms of that social side and competitiveness.”

Property Brokers will provide funds on a consistent basis, with several events lined up this year to “keep the money ticking over”.

Floyd said it made sense to partner with Sport Whanganui, Jigsaw and Budget Advisory Service because those organisations saw the financial struggles every day and would direct the funds to the right place.

Jonas, a former Sport Whanganui chief executive, was able to use his 32 years of experience to know what would be a good fit for the future of the funding.

Floyd said the fund was not about whether the chosen kids were good at their sport but rather to keep them playing sports without financial constraints.

“This is to help kids stay in sport and pay fees,” he said.

“It’s about keeping kids out there, running round and getting that feel-good factor.”

The fund will be launched on September 4.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.