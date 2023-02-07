Egelani Taito (far right) says the classes are getting busier and busier.

Egelani Taito (far right) says the classes are getting busier and busier.

Professional boxer Egelani “Lani” Taito is on the long road back from injury but he’s putting his downtime to good use.

He has started running boxfit classes for women, in different locations around Whanganui each week.

“It started out when I was training female prison officers,” he said.

“More and more people kept asking why I wasn’t opening up the sessions up to everyone else in Whanganui, so I just thought ‘why not?’.

The classes are already proving popular, with a revolving door of around 50 people coming through.

“To begin with I was a bit nervous. I wasn’t sure if anyone would turn up at all,” Taito said.

“We started up at the Rivercity Boxing Gym but Eddie [Tofa] has his corporate event coming up. I decided to try it outdoors - first at Cooks Gardens, then Victoria Park.

“This week it will be at Lorenzdale Park in Gonville. It’s just getting busier and busier.”

Boxfit is a cardio workout that increases stamina in the heart and lungs. It is based on training used by boxers, including skipping and footwork.

Taito was a three-time national New Zealand Golden Gloves champion at heavyweight and light heavyweight, before making his professional debut in 2021.

An elbow injury picked up in a rematch with John Parker - brother of Joseph - has kept him out of the ring for well over a year, however.

Each boxfit session ran from an hour to 75 minutes, with an emphasis on fun, he said.

“It’s all about believing in yourself, really. Any age and fitness level are welcome.

“The class costs $10 but all that money goes back into buying equipment for the classes.”

Surgery on his elbow has been pushed back multiple times.

“I’m still working on setting up my own gym as well. It’s going to take a little while but it will happen.

“For now, I’m refereeing, taking classes, and trying to help out the community until things get sorted.”



























