The Whanganui District Council's water feature was a foamy spectacle after being filled with soap powder or dishwashing detergent. Photo / Eva de Jong

The Whanganui District Council’s water feature has been targeted in a prank that caused foamy liquid to bubble out on to the nearby road.

A council spokeswoman said the substance was either soap powder or dishwashing detergent.

“The foam will be removed and the fountain drained and refilled.”

The council said a prank such as the one on Friday morning “rarely” happened.