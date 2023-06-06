Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Popularity of disposable vapes poses fire risk at Whanganui waste facilities

Eva de Jong
By
3 mins to read
The lithium contained within the battery of a disposable vape could start a fire if compressed. Photo / Bevan Conley

The lithium contained within the battery of a disposable vape could start a fire if compressed. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rising levels of disposable vapes are a fire hazard for landfills and a logistical headache for Whanganui recycling companies.

Action on Smoking and Health NZ (ASH NZ) director Ben Youdan said disposable vapes produced an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle