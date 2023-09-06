Steph Lewis, Whanganui Labour candidate, and incumbent MP, with her team of volunteers at the recently-opened pop-up shop at 156 Victoria Ave.

A political pop-up shop has opened in Whanganui.

The pop-up shop is being run by members of the Whanganui Labour Party and is different to the Labour electorate office in the town, said Labour candidate and current Whanganui MP Steph Lewis.

“People are encouraged to call in for a chat ... they can see volunteers or make an appointment to see me there if it’s about ‘if Labour gets elected - what are they going to do for health and education’. If it’s about a constituent issue, needing help with ACC or something like that, they can come to my electorate office.”

The pop-up shop will be open on weekdays between 10am and 4pm and on Saturdays between 10.30am and 12.30pm from now until the election.

Lewis said she had recently been in Auckland for Labour’s campaign launch, where a free dental care policy for those under 30 was announced.

“It’s a real game-changer,” she said.

“Someone told me when they were at university, they couldn’t afford to go to the dentist. When they had to, they had to apply for a hardship grant.

“A lot of young people decide to start their families in their 20s. There’s a connection between maternal dental teeth and the health of the foetus. Good dental health is a good health indicator for our babies.”

Lewis said part of the policy plan included increased funding to universities for extra dental training.



















