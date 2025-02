Police are continuing inquiries to find the motorcycle rider.

Emergency services have been unable to find the rider of a motorcycle that crashed near Marton in the early hours of Friday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ and police responded to several calls about the single-vehicle crash, which happened about 1.05am on State Highway 1 near Saunders Rd.

Emergency services found the motorbike, but were not able to locate the rider.

Police inquiries are continuing.