Some of the $70,000 in cash seized following a search warrant in the Whanganui area.

Whanganui police have seized thousands in cash and a kilogram of illicit drugs following search warrants in the area.

Operation Arch is part of ongoing efforts to target the distribution of illegal drugs in the Central District.

The Whanganui Organised Crime Unit (OCU) seized around $70,000 in cash, 1kg of methamphetamine and other controlled drugs were seized late last week.

Four people have appeared before the courts on related charges.

Three men, aged 46, 47 and 53 and a woman, 31, appeared in Levin and Whanganui district courts on November 23 and 24.

Two of the men, who were arrested in Levin, were carrying a significant amount of drugs and cash.

The third man was arrested at a residence in Waverley with the assistance of the armed offenders’ squad.

Further search warrants targeting assets were executed in Whanganui, resulting in the arrest of the woman.

They have been remanded in custody and are facing charges of possessing methamphetamine or GBL for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Charges include unlawful possession of a firearm.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Carey Preist said while the operation was driven by the OCU, it represented an all-of-policing approach and a joint effort from different teams.

“The proactive and can-do stance of the investigation team has bought together our resources effectively to remove a significant quantity of harmful drugs from our community and to hold those responsible for their distribution to account,” Priest said.

Police advised anyone with information regarding illegal drugs in the community to contact them in confidence on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



