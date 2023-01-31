Police are asking for witnesses to anyone who saw this Nissan Maxima driving erratically on Longacre Road, Okoia on January 30. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are seeking witnesses to a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Longacre Road, Okoia before a crash that left two people in hopsital.

A red 1997 Nissan Maxima, registration YX4987 was observed driving erratically on the wrong side of the road on Monday.

An oncoming motorist pulled over to let the Nissan pass around 12.20pm, but the Nissan collided with the car.

People who saw the crash or witnessed the Nissan driving are urged to call 105 and quote file number 230131/7493, or information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at 105.police.govt.nz.