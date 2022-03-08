A female pedestrian was hit by a car in Alma Rd this morning. Photo /Bevan Conley

Police are hoping witnesses can identify a driver who was involved in a hit and run in Whanganui on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene on Alma Rd around 10.30am.

Sergeant Colin Wright said an older woman was hit when she was on a pedestrian crossing.

The woman was taken to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries.

Wright said the female driver of the vehicle briefly stopped, but then fled the scene.

The vehicle she was driving has been described as a burnt orange Holden Commodore, with the driver being described as a Māori female with a slim build in her late teens to early 20s.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Whanganui Police and quote event number P049862118.