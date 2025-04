Police are looking for a driver who left the scene after a cattle truck crash in Okoia. Photo / NZME

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are looking for a driver who left the scene after a cattle truck crash in Okoia. Photo / NZME

Police are looking for a driver who fled after a cattle truck crash in Okoia, Whanganui.

A cattle truck “overturned” on Longacre Rd about 3pm on Tuesday.

The road was briefly blocked while police responded to the crash.

No injuries to humans or cattle were reported, police said.