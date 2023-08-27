Police are working with a fire investigator to determine the cause of a caravan fire in Whanganui East. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are investigating a Whanganui caravan fire which is being treated as suspicious.

The fire occurred in Hackett St in Whanganui East, with two fire crews called at 4.12am on Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesperson said the fire was well involved by the time crews arrived, and no one was inside.

Fenz was treating the fire as suspicious.

Police said on Monday they were treating the fire as unexplained and were making further inquiries to determine the circumstances.

Whanganui Fire Station manager Shane Dudley said a specialist fire investigator had been to the scene on Sunday and was working with police to determine the cause.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.