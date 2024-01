Police say the incident took place on the night of January 7. Photo / Bevan Conley

An investigation is under way following a shooting incident on Kaitoke Road, southeast of Whanganui.

Police received a report that shots had been fired towards an address on the street around 10.30pm on January 7.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident,” a spokesperson said.

“Police are investigating further.”