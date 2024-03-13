Police and fire services were called to a fire at an abandoned house between Raetihi and Ohakune. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Police are investigating the cause of a fire at an abandoned house near Ohakune.

Fire services were notified about 10.15pm on Tuesday of a house on fire off State Highway 49 between Raetihi and Ohakune.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the fire was in a house that had been “abandoned for quite some time”.

When fire crews from Ohakune and Raetihi arrived, the fire was well-involved.

“They are currently investigating the cause of the fire.”

No one was injured in the fire.

Police were called about 11pm.

A police spokesman said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

