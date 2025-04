Police are responding to reports of a firearms sighting in Whanganui. Photo / NZME

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are responding to reports of a firearms sighting in Whanganui. Photo / NZME

Police are responding to a report of a potential firearms sighting in Whanganui.

There was a visible police presence on Guyton St and Wicksteed St about 10.30am on Thursday.

They were actively making inquiries to determine the validity of the report, police said.

“At this time, there is not believed to be any threat to the safety of the public.”

Police said there had been no arrests and they were not currently seeking anyone for arrest.