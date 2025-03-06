Advertisement
Police dogs capture two men on the run in separate incidents in Taihape

Eva de Jong
By
Whanganui Chronicle
Quick Read

Two men are set to appear in court on Friday after being tracked down by police dogs in Taihape. Photo / NZME

Two men are set to appear in court after being captured by a police dog unit after separate incidents in Taihape.

Whanganui-Ruapehu area prevention manager Inspector Phil Weaver said police were alerted to a person making threats with a weapon at a property on Mataroa Rd, Taihape, about 3.40pm on Thursday.

The man had left when police arrived and a Whanganui police dog unit was deployed.

“Upon arrival, the dog unit picked up the man’s scent and located the 22-year-old a short time later where he was taken into custody without incident,” Weaver said.

The dog was later called to assist with an incident on Swan St, where a person had been “making threats”.

A 32-year-old was tracked, found in a nearby bush and arrested. He was set to appear in Wanganui District Court on Friday, charged with threatening to do grievous bodily harm and possessing methamphetamine utensils.

The 22-year-old man was due to appear in Taihape District Court on Friday, charged with wilful damage and threatening to do grievous bodily harm.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

