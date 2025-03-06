Two men are set to appear in court on Friday after being tracked down by police dogs in Taihape. Photo / NZME

Two men are set to appear in court after being captured by a police dog unit after separate incidents in Taihape.

Whanganui-Ruapehu area prevention manager Inspector Phil Weaver said police were alerted to a person making threats with a weapon at a property on Mataroa Rd, Taihape, about 3.40pm on Thursday.

The man had left when police arrived and a Whanganui police dog unit was deployed.

“Upon arrival, the dog unit picked up the man’s scent and located the 22-year-old a short time later where he was taken into custody without incident,” Weaver said.

The dog was later called to assist with an incident on Swan St, where a person had been “making threats”.