Two men are set to appear in court after being captured by a police dog unit after separate incidents in Taihape.
Whanganui-Ruapehu area prevention manager Inspector Phil Weaver said police were alerted to a person making threats with a weapon at a property on Mataroa Rd, Taihape, about 3.40pm on Thursday.
The man had left when police arrived and a Whanganui police dog unit was deployed.
“Upon arrival, the dog unit picked up the man’s scent and located the 22-year-old a short time later where he was taken into custody without incident,” Weaver said.
The dog was later called to assist with an incident on Swan St, where a person had been “making threats”.