Police were called to a commercial property in Marton about 10pm on Saturday.

A late-night aggravated robbery in Marton has left an employee shaken, with police appealing for information to help find the offender.

Police were notified that a person had entered a commercial property on Broadway about 10pm on May 10.

Police said the alleged offender threatened an employee with a weapon before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The offender fled on foot before police arrived and left the employee “shaken”.

Manawatū Police want to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have information to assist the investigation.