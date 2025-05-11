Advertisement
Police appeal for information after aggravated robbery in Marton

A late-night aggravated robbery in Marton has left an employee shaken, with police appealing for information to help find the offender.

Police were notified that a person had entered a commercial property on Broadway about 10pm on May 10.

Police said the alleged offender threatened an employee with a weapon before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The offender fled on foot before police arrived and left the employee “shaken”.

Manawatū Police want to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have information to assist the investigation.

They want to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage on Broadway between 9.30pm and 11pm on Saturday.

Information can be reported online through 105.police.govt.nz or call 105, using the reference number 250511/1196.

Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

