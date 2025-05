Coastguard and police retrieved a body from the Whanganui River on Thursday. Photo / NZME

A body has been retrieved from the Whanganui River by police and Coastguard.

Police were notified of a body located near the Dublin St Bridge about 12.15pm on Thursday.

Police worked with the Whanganui Coastguard in the retrieval of the body and determined the death as self-harm related.

No rāhui was required as a local kaumatua conducted a blessing of the river.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and the death would be referred to the Coroner.